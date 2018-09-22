WATERLOO – A Black Hawk County jury was sent home late Friday afternoon after a full day of deliberations that did not result in a verdict in the first-degree murder trial of Stanley Liggins.
The jury of seven women and five men, which got the case Wednesday afternoon, sent a note to Judge Marlita Greve late Friday morning that said they were unable to arrive at a unanimous decision and there was “no likelihood” that they will.
Greve sent back a note telling them to continue their discussions.
They sent another note few hours later asking to go home early to “ease tempers and take time to refresh and come back with fresh eyes.”
Greve denied the request and told them to continue deliberating until the courthouse closed at 4:30 p.m. Jurors will resume their deliberations Monday morning.
Testimony began Aug. 30 in Liggins’ trial, which had been moved from Scott County to Black Hawk County due to extensive pretrial publicity
Lewis’ burning body was discovered in a field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport around 9 p.m. Sept. 17, 1990. She had been sexually abused and strangled before being doused with gasoline and set on fire, according to prosecutors.
A search for Lewis began when she did not return home after leaving to buy a pack of gum for Liggins at a liquor store near her Rock Island home earlier that night.
Liggins, who knew Lewis’ mother, Sheri McCormick and her then-husband, Joseph “Ace” Glenn, was quickly developed as a suspect. Prosecutors say witnesses saw Liggins in a maroon Peugeot talking to Lewis, who was on her bike, about a block from her home before she disappeared.
Witnesses at trial also said they saw the Peugeot near Jefferson school around the time of the fire and the vehicle smelled like gasoline a day after Lewis was killed.
The defense argued at trial police quickly zeroed in on Liggins as their suspect, ignored evidence that would exonerate him and tried to amplify any evidence that might suggest otherwise. They also argued police failed to investigate other suspects.
Liggins, now 56, was tried and convicted twice in the girl’s death. Both convictions were overturned, and his third trial was moved from Scott County to Black Hawk County due to pretrial publicity.
The case is being tried by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton.
Liggins is represented by Black Hawk County public defenders Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt.
