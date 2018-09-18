Timothy Barber testified he and Stanley Liggins drove to Davenport banks to pick up his workman’s compensation check and cash it, and they then went to a bar to play pool Sept. 17, 1990. Barber testified in Liggins’ trial Monday in Waterloo.
Mattie Owens testified she saw a white man looking nervous walking from the area of Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport, Iowa, on the night Jennifer Lewis’ body was found behind the school in September 1990. Owens testified in Stanley Liggins’ trial on Sept. 17, 2018.
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County jury that will decide the fate of Stanley Liggins in his third murder trial could get the case by Wednesday.
Judge Marlita Greve told jurors after a short day of testimony Monday that she expects all the evidence in the case will be finished by today or Wednesday morning, followed by jury instructions and closing arguments.
Liggins, 56, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Lewis, 9, of Rock Island, on Sept. 17, 1990.
Lewis’ burning body was discovered around 9 p.m. in a grassy field near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport. Prosecutors say she had been sexually abused and strangled before being doused with gasoline and set on fire.
Liggins has been tried and convicted twice in Lewis’ death; both convictions have been overturned.
His third trial was moved to Black Hawk County due to extensive pretrial publicity surrounding the case.
On Friday, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton rested their case after calling 53 witnesses since testimony began Aug. 30.
Black Hawk County public defenders Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt began their case Friday. They have not yet said if Liggins will testify.
Because the burden is on the prosecution, defendants do not have to present any evidence or testify on their own behalf.
On Monday, Hawbaker and Watt called several witnesses in an attempt to point the finger at another suspect, namely Lewis’ stepfather, Joseph “Ace” Glenn, in Lewis’ death.
Mattie Owens, 62, of Davenport, testified she was walking home from Marycrest International University in Davenport, where she was taking night classes, around dusk on Sept. 17, 1990, when she passed a man who was walking from the direction of Jefferson school.
The man, who she said was white and had long hair, appeared nervous and kept looking back toward the school.
“I cannot forget that, the way that man was looking,” Owens testified. “The horror, the anguish on his face.”
Lewis’ mother, Sheri McCormick, testified Thursday that her now ex-husband had long hair that he sometimes wore in a ponytail or up in a hat.
Owens testified Monday that she could not remember what the man was wearing. She also said she didn’t notice any fires at that time.
When questioned by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton, Owens said she contacted an attorney about what she saw earlier this year.
She said she had tried to reach lawyers in the past but did not believe she contacted police.
Shirley Clark, 58, of Davenport, testified Lewis often played with her kids when she lived in Rock Island in 1990.
She said Lewis had commented to her that she didn’t want to go home if “Ace” was there.
