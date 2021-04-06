Life sentence handed down in Westgate infant death

WEST UNION -- A former Westgate man has been sentenced to prison for killing an infant in 2018.

Judge Joel Dalrymple sentenced Dean Alan Hettinger, 24, to life in prison without parole during a Monday hearing in Fayette County District Court in West Union. He was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the child's estate

The life sentence is the mandatory punishment for first-degree murder under Iowa law.

A separate sentence for a charge of child endangerment causing death was merged into the murder sentence.

Authorities said Hettinger and his then-girlfriend were looking after her relative’s 4-week-old infant, Holton Patrick Smith, in April 2018 when the child became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital.

Physicians found a brain bleed and multiple rib fractures. The child died about a month later, and Hettinger was arrested in May 2019.

During a March 2020 trial, doctors said they determined the injuries weren’t accidental and were consistent with inflicted trauma, and a jury found Hettinger guilty.