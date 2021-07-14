Less-than-masked suspect arrested in Waterloo liquor store robbery

WATERLOO – Police have arrested a Manchester man who wore a face mask when he allegedly held up a Waterloo liquor store during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the mask wasn’t worn properly, and authorities were able to identify him from a surveillance video.

“The suspect is wearing a mask pulled over his chin with his face clearly visible,” one detective wrote in a report of the heist, which happened in September while vaccines were still a few months away.

On Tuesday, police arrested Diontay Marcus Cobbs, 26, for first-degree robbery. He was also charged with using a juvenile to commit an offense for allegedly bringing a 14-year-old Davenport girl to Waterloo for the crime.

Bond was set at $150,000.

Authorities allege Cobbs entered Ali’s Liquor, 1117 E. Fourth St., around 9:20 a.m. on Sept. 29, displayed a pistol, took an undisclosed amount of money and fled in a white Ford Fusion.

Images of the holdup were posted on Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, and several people identified Cobbs as the gunman, according to court records. Investigators compared the security camera images to a known photo of Cobbs and determined he owned a white Ford Fusion, records state.