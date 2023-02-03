WATERLOO — The attorney for a Davenport man who robbed a Waterloo convenience store with his mask lowered in 2020 conceded the case “isn’t a who done it.”

Instead, the defense for Diontay Marcus Cobbs rests on whether or not he used a real gun when he held up Ali’s Corner on East Fourth Street while three teens waited outside in his white Ford Fusion.

“Was what we saw in the video in fact a firearm?” defense attorney John Bishop asked the jury during closing arguments Thursday.

Cobbs, 27, is charged with first-degree robbery, which denotes that a weapon was used in the crime.

Bishop angled for a lesser charge, asking instead for a conviction of second-degree robbery, which doesn’t involve an actual weapon and carries a lighter sentence.

Video from the Sept. 29, 2020, heist shows Cobbs – wearing a blue LA Dodgers cap, red facemask covering his chin but not his face – flash what appears to be a gun while demanding money and two bottles of liquor. A police officer said the weapon appeared to be a Glock handgun.

But Bishop noted that police never recovered a gun in their investigation.

“We don’t have that firearm. … The best we can say is it looks like a firearm,” Bishop said.

But prosecutor Brad Walz said police had documented Cobbs carrying a 9 mm Glock Model 43 some 11 days earlier during a traffic stop in Davenport.

In that incident, Davenport officers pulled over his Fusion for a missing front license plate. A body camera video showed that the officers asked about the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and used that as a reason for a search.

Cobbs, wearing the same blue cap and a black facemask under his chin, informed officers there was a gun in the car and that he had a permit to carry weapons. Police found the loaded Glock in a red fanny pack inside the vehicle. There was no reason to seize the gun or arrest Cobbs, so he was released with a warning about the front plate, police said.

Walz said others testified that Cobbs brought a pistol when they drove from Davenport to Waterloo on the day of the robbery. A 14-year-old girl, who drove his car, testified she briefly handled the gun, and even removed the magazine, noticing bullets inside.

The teen said she didn’t know Cobbs had planned to rob the store. She testified she thought they were just going to stop to buy alcohol, but Cobbs then emerged from the shop with a bag containing a bottle and cash.

“That’s when I put two and two together,” the teen said.

She said Cobbs later gave her some of the money from the robbery.

Cobbs is also charged with using a minor to commit a crime. Bishop said he should be acquitted of the charge because the 14-year-old girl didn’t know she was driving him to a robbery.

The case was given to the jury to deliberate late Thursday afternoon.

