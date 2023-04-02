WATERLOO — The attorney for a Waterloo man who was shot and wounded by police in 2021 while carrying a BB gun has refiled a lawsuit against the city.

Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano’s lawsuit had been dismissed by a district court judge in February 2022, but the Iowa Supreme Court allowed it to be reinstated in a ruling handed down in January.

The new suit, which includes additional details, was filed against the city of Waterloo and Officer C.J. Nichols on March 16 in Black Hawk County District Court.

Alvarez’s attorney, Molly Hamilton, said Nichols anticipated a gunfight before he arrived, and he shot without surveying the scene. She said officers were close enough to realize Alvarez’s weapon wasn’t a real gun.

Attorneys for the department haven’t filed a formal response.

According to court records, Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man carrying what appeared to be a long gun walking down the street at 12:50 a.m. April 7, 2021.

When one deputy encountered Alvarez near the foot of the Sixth Street Bridge, Alvarez allegedly picked up the weapon and walked toward him.

A second deputy who pulled up unsuccessfully attempted to hit Alvarez with his squad car. Nichols was third to arrive and shot Alvarez through his squad car windshield.

It was only after the shooting that officers realized the weapon was only an air gun.

Alvarez was paralyzed from the waist down. A review by the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office ruled Nichols acted reasonably and stated no reasonable officer could have determined Alvarez was armed with a BB gun.

In the newly filed suit, Hamilton noted that the original 911 caller didn’t claim Alvarez was committing a felony or about to engage in a crime.

She also noted that the two deputies who first encountered Alvarez didn’t fire their weapons and attempted to use de-escalation techniques.

Alvarez’s attorney also said his back was facing all of the officers involved when he was shot, making it impossible for him to point his air gun at them.

Since the shooting, Alvarez has suffered ulcers and infections, court records state.

The suit alleges excessive force, negligence and depravation of rights and is seeking compensation for medical expenses, pain and suffering and loss of bodily function as well as punitive damages.

Stills images from officer-involved shooting April 7, 2021 101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-11 101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-22 101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-33 101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-44 101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-55 101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-66 101521ho- Alvarez-shooting-77