Lawsuit over Waterloo inmate’s suicide is settled for $125,000

The next morning, Schwab allegedly was told Henry had recently broken up with his girlfriend and had been diagnosed with hepatitis B. The staff allegedly told Schwab that Henry had not slept during the night, was confined to his room, and was pacing back and forth. Schwab then initiated a probation-revocation process to have Henry arrested and removed from the facility. He then called Henry, telling him he would not be going to work that day, explaining that his behavior the previous night was serious and needed to be addressed. Schwab then left the building and later that day Henry took his own life.