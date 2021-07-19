Lawsuit over Waterloo inmate’s suicide is settled for $125,000

WATERLOO -- The state of Iowa has agreed to pay $125,000 to settle a lawsuit over the 2016 suicide of an inmate housed in the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility.

In 2018, the family of Dustyn Henry sued the state of Iowa and Mike Schwab, a veteran probation and parole officer for the First Judicial District Department of Correctional Services who was tasked with supervising Henry at the Waterloo work-release facility.

Henry had previously been housed at the West Union Residential Facility, but in May 2016 he wrote to an officer there and warned that if he was not allowed to leave, he would either kill himself immediately or escape, see his family, and then kill himself.

The officer sent Henry to a hospital for a mental health evaluation where he was voluntarily committed for a few days before being removed from the West Union facility and jailed.

In July 2016, he was released from jail and placed at the Waterloo work-release facility under the supervision of Schwab, who was informed of the suicide threat. Although Henry made good progress and eventually qualified for a less restrictive form of work release, he was readmitted after he lost his job and relapsed into methamphetamine use.