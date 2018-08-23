Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a theft from Lowe’s.

Someone with a moving truck snatched up six lawn mowers and other equipment that was on display in front of the home improvement store and then drove off.

The crime happened at about 12:20 p.m. Monday, and employees later noticed the equipment was missing.

Items taken include one 22-inch self-propelled mover, five riding mowers ranging from 42 to 54 inches and a 2,000 PSI electric pressure washer.

No arrested have been made in the theft.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

