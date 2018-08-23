WATERLOO – Police are investigating a theft from Lowe’s.
Someone with a moving truck snatched up six lawn mowers and other equipment that was on display in front of the home improvement store and then drove off.
The crime happened at about 12:20 p.m. Monday, and employees later noticed the equipment was missing.
Items taken include one 22-inch self-propelled mover, five riding mowers ranging from 42 to 54 inches and a 2,000 PSI electric pressure washer.
No arrested have been made in the theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.