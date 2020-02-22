Lawmakers in Waterloo hear concerns over school gun bill (PHOTOS)

“Those are highly trained people ... So what do you think is going to happen when we say to Iowans ‘anybody, no matter how well trained or how poorly trained they are, can go onto our school grounds and take a gun with them?’” Gorton said.

Meanwhile, one bill proposed to address the threat of gun violence isn’t expected to make it through the Legislature this session after lawmakers raised concerns.

The extreme risk protective order --- also known as the “red flag” law --- would have allowed authorities to temporarily seize firearms from a person who may be a risk to themselves or others.

Opponents said the bill would suspend a Constitutional right based on weak evidence.

Lawmakers at their forum also expressed concerns about the measure.

“Legislation may have great intent in theory … but we are also applying it to a justice system that has biases. One fear of mine with red flag legislation is that it won’t be applied equally,” Smith said.

Gorton also said he would also like to see the purchase of “assault rifles” require the same permit process the state has for handguns.