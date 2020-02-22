Lawmakers in Waterloo hear concerns over school gun bill (PHOTOS)

WATERLOO – A state bill that would allow weapons permit holders to keep guns in their cars while picking up and dropping off children at school is still alive in the legislature.
And a University of Northern Iowa associate professor said the measure, which applies to school driveways and parking lots, could have unfortunate consequences.
“Having guns at our schools is going to increase the probability of two things --- unintentional deaths and injury by firearm and assaults, attack and homicides. People who could be injured are children, obviously visitors, staff, teachers,” Joe Gorton told a group of Democratic lawmakers during a forum at Hawkeye Community College’s downtown campus on Friday night.
The forum focused on gun violence, and lawmakers in attendance included Sen. Eric Giddens, Sen. Bill Dotzler, Rep. Bob Kressig, Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, Rep. Ras Smith, and Rep. Dave Williams.
Gorton --- who teaches criminology and sociology and is the Iowa lead for the Iowa chapter of Brady United, a gun violence prevention group --- said the bill would increase the chances of accidental discharges on school grounds and elevate the risks on occasions where arguments break out.
He noted that between 2006 and 2012, there were 1,400 unintentional firearm discharges by law enforcement officers.
“Those are highly trained people ... So what do you think is going to happen when we say to Iowans ‘anybody, no matter how well trained or how poorly trained they are, can go onto our school grounds and take a gun with them?’” Gorton said.
Meanwhile, one bill proposed to address the threat of gun violence isn’t expected to make it through the Legislature this session after lawmakers raised concerns.
The extreme risk protective order --- also known as the “red flag” law --- would have allowed authorities to temporarily seize firearms from a person who may be a risk to themselves or others.
Opponents said the bill would suspend a Constitutional right based on weak evidence.
Lawmakers at their forum also expressed concerns about the measure.
“Legislation may have great intent in theory … but we are also applying it to a justice system that has biases. One fear of mine with red flag legislation is that it won’t be applied equally,” Smith said.
Gorton also said he would also like to see the purchase of “assault rifles” require the same permit process the state has for handguns.
Gorton also urged lawmakers to address “ghost guns,” untraceable homemade firearms that are made without a background check.
“We are a nation awash in guns. And unfortunately too many of those guns end up in the hands of the wrong people,” Gorton said.