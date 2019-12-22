LAWLER – A federal grand jury has indicted a Lawler woman for allegedly making false statements in connection with a bankruptcy case.
The indictment was unsealed on Friday when Aimee Lynn Rosenbaum, 50, made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids and pleaded not guilty to charges of false declaration and false statement under oath. She was released pending trial.
Court records allege Rosenbaum and her spouse filed for bankruptcy in connection with their farming operation and loans tied to their crops and livestock.
In March 2018, she allegedly submitted a financial statement that failed to disclose all of her bank accounts that had been closed, records state. She is also accused of falsely testifying during a creditor hearing that she had only sold cattle that were subject to the bank’s security interest at sales in Waverly and Decorah when she had also sold cattle elsewhere before filing for bankruptcy, records state.
Court records show Rosenbaum is currently on probation for felony theft charges in Winneshiek County where she was accused of passing three bad checks totaling $48,000 at Decorah Auto Center in 2017.
