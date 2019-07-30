{{featured_button_text}}

CRESCO (AP) — A northeast Iowa man has been accused of stealing from a woman for a second time.

A Howard County trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 30 for Justin Hoehn, of Lawler. He's pleaded not guilty to theft and identity theft. He's accused of making unauthorized charges to a Cresco woman's checking account, getting more than $3,000.

Hoehn was convicted of making unauthorized charges to the same woman's credit card and got two years of probation in 2016.

