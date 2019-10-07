{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – Another person has been arrested in connection with an August fight on College Hill.

Robert Lesley Boggs III, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for rioting. He was later released from jail pending trial.

Cedar Falls police said they identified Boggs in video as taking part in a fight that drew more than a dozen people in the 2200 block of College Street around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 10.

Boggs is the 11th person to be charged in the fight. Others include Justin Earl Boehmer, 22, of Waterloo; Ryder Jay Kern, 22, of Elk Run Heights; David Quinndale Wright Jr., 21, of Dunkerton; Devonta Kershad White, 22; Davion Everette Madlock, 20; Demond Deon Rollins; Davontai Detrick Johnson, 24; Dejuan Fox, 26; Raheem O’Neal Christoff, 24; and Jameel Ahmod Lanier, 18, all of Waterloo.

