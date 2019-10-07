CEDAR FALLS – Another person has been arrested in connection with an August fight on College Hill.
Robert Lesley Boggs III, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for rioting. He was later released from jail pending trial.
You have free articles remaining.
Cedar Falls police said they identified Boggs in video as taking part in a fight that drew more than a dozen people in the 2200 block of College Street around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 10.
Boggs is the 11th person to be charged in the fight. Others include Justin Earl Boehmer, 22, of Waterloo; Ryder Jay Kern, 22, of Elk Run Heights; David Quinndale Wright Jr., 21, of Dunkerton; Devonta Kershad White, 22; Davion Everette Madlock, 20; Demond Deon Rollins; Davontai Detrick Johnson, 24; Dejuan Fox, 26; Raheem O’Neal Christoff, 24; and Jameel Ahmod Lanier, 18, all of Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.