WATERLOO --- The last person has been sentenced in the investigation into a crack cocaine trafficking ring that worked out of Waterloo.
In all, seven people have been sent to federal prison, with 42-year-old Michel Earl Snow receiving the most time behind bars with 16 years and five months in prison for a charge of conspiracy to distribute crack. His prison time will be followed by eight years of supervised release. Snow was sentenced in November 2018.
Gregory Porter Washington, 40, was sentenced in June 2018 to 15 years for a charge of conspiracy to distribute crack. His prison time will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.
Melvin Maurice Grubbs, 37, was sentenced in October 2018, to 14 years and 11 months in prison and three years of supervised release for two counts using a phone to facilitate drug trafficking.
On Tuesday, Corey Demarcus Jones, 39, was sentenced five years and 11 months in prison and six years of supervised release of a charge of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.
Keylynn Landon Goldsmith, 34, pleaded to two counts using a phone to facilitate drug trafficking and in January 2019 was sentenced to five years in prison with one year of supervised release.
You have free articles remaining.
Ronald Corey, 62, was sentenced in Aug. 2018 to four years and three months in prison and five years of supervised release for charges of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and distribution of crack cocaine.
Deon Marcell Goldsmith, 38, was sentenced in December 2018 to three years and 10 months in prison with one year of supervised release for two counts of using a phone to facilitate drug trafficking.
With the exception of Ronald Corey and Deon Goldsmith, all of the defendants have prior convictions for drug offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
Authorities said the operation ran from October 2015 until March 2017, and the investigation used of wiretaps and confidential sources to build the case.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily K. Nydle and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Waterloo Police Department, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, the Cedar Falls Police Department, the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the Iowa City Police Department, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.