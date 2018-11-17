FAYETTE – The final nursing assistant has pleaded to charges in an investigation into sexual exploitation allegations at the Prairie View Residential Care Facility.
Shelby Sebring, 24, of Hawkeye, had been charged with felony sexual exploitation by a mental health worker, but as part of a plea agreement, Sebring on Wednesday entered a guilty plea to a single count of misdemeanor simple assault in Fayette County District Court in West Union.
The assault charge doesn’t contain any sexual allegations.
Sebring was sentenced to 30 days in jail with all but four days suspended, and was given 96 hours of community service to serve in lieu of the four days. She was also fined $65 plus costs and surcharges.
A civil suit against Sebring and Prairie View brought by a facility resident is still pending.
Sebring was one of five Prairie View staff to be arrested in early 2018 on sex allegations involving patients at the center, which offers services to adults with chronic mental illness.
Carolyn Wiedrich, 44, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation and was granted a deferred judgment with two to five years probation. Jamie Leah Pagel, 32, pleaded misdemeanor exploitation and was given a deferred judgment with two years probation. Paige Johanningmeier, 23, and Megan Penney, 26, pleaded to misdemeanor wanton neglect charges and were granted deferred judgments with probation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Hope they never work in a care center again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.