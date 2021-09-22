LaSondra Johnson testifies about fatal Waterloo shooting

The trio was returning from a night out at Applebee’s and the Briqhouse Bar and Grill, and Johnson said Shara Harrington made a Facetime call to her daughter. The conversation began to turn hostile when they brought up hair -- Johnson had sold Young-Mills hair extensions months earlier, and Young-Mills had been unhappy about the purchase, according to prior testimony.

Inside the SUV, Johnson said the others were touching her hair, and she asked them to leave. Young-Mills responded “you’re going to have to move me,” and Johnson opened the door, Johnson said.

She said Young-Mills grabbed her hair and pulled her out of the SUV, and they fought beside the vehicle. She said she ended up on top of Young-Mills, and she felt others on top of her hitting and kicking her.

Christopher Harrington and his mother broke up the fight, she said. At some point, she said she heard Mills-Young say something to the effect that she wasn’t worried because she has the same gun as Johnson.

Johnson said she tried to get back inside her vehicle, but one of the women blocked her at the driver’s side. She said she bent over to pick up a hat that had come off during the scuffle, and the women jumped on her.