LaSondra Johnson testifies about fatal Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO – LaSondra Johnson said she was terrified and trying to flee from people attacking her when she fired a shot from her pistol in November.
The shot struck 27-year-old Jada Young-Mills in the chest, killing her, and Johnson, 36, is charged with first-degree murder.
Prosecutors said the two had been in an argument over hair extensions as they sat in Johnson’s SUV parked on Dawson Street. The argument turned into a physical fight that friends broke up.
The state alleges that when the fighting was over Johnson climbed in the passenger seat of her vehicle, removed a 9 mm pistol from the glove box, aimed at Young-Mills and pulled the trigger.
On Wednesday, Johnson took the stand, telling jurors Young-Mills and others were trying to get in her vehicle when she fired what was supposed to be a warning shot.
Johnson said she had purchased the pistol, a 9 mm Ruger, about 10 years ago following a domestic violence situation in Wisconsin. She had fired guns at a range before, but had never shot the Ruger, which she carried in her purse or glove compartment.
She said on the night of the shooting, she and her boyfriend, Christopher Harrington, had driven her SUV to a home on Dawson Street where his mother was staying.
When he went into the house, a car carrying Young-Mills and two friends -- Christopher’s sister, Shara Harrington, and Gloria Boldon -- pulled up next to the SUV, and the three climbed inside Johnson’s vehicle, she said.
The trio was returning from a night out at Applebee’s and the Briqhouse Bar and Grill, and Johnson said Shara Harrington made a Facetime call to her daughter. The conversation began to turn hostile when they brought up hair -- Johnson had sold Young-Mills hair extensions months earlier, and Young-Mills had been unhappy about the purchase, according to prior testimony.
Inside the SUV, Johnson said the others were touching her hair, and she asked them to leave. Young-Mills responded “you’re going to have to move me,” and Johnson opened the door, Johnson said.
She said Young-Mills grabbed her hair and pulled her out of the SUV, and they fought beside the vehicle. She said she ended up on top of Young-Mills, and she felt others on top of her hitting and kicking her.
Christopher Harrington and his mother broke up the fight, she said. At some point, she said she heard Mills-Young say something to the effect that she wasn’t worried because she has the same gun as Johnson.
Johnson said she tried to get back inside her vehicle, but one of the women blocked her at the driver’s side. She said she bent over to pick up a hat that had come off during the scuffle, and the women jumped on her.
“All I know is I was trying to get up and get them away because I was terrified for my life,” she said.
She went back to her car and got in the passenger side, but she wasn’t able to close the door.
“The door is moving back and forth because they were trying to enter the vehicle, and Chris is trying to stop them,” Johnson said.
“I grabbed my firearm to protect myself. I shot it in the air so they can get away from my vehicle,” Johnson said. She said she wasn’t aiming and intended to shoot into the distance.
She said she was remorseful for what happened.
“I’m very sorry,” she said. “I didn’t intent to shoot anybody.”
Also taking the stand on Wednesday was Christopher Harrington, who said Johnson was being attacked when she shot.
“After they got broke up the second time, I opened the passenger side door and put LaSondra in the car. … Jada is still coming for the truck,” Christopher Harrington testified.
After the shooting, Christopher Harrington said, he drove off, cutting through yards because the SUV was partially blocked in by other parked cars.
“That was the only way to get out,” he said.
The defense also put on the stand a neighbor who was outside smoking a cigarette at the time of the fight. The neighbor, who didn’t know the identity of anyone involved, described seeing a group of women attacking a lone woman and her boyfriend trying to get them off her.
She said when the gunshot rang out, everyone was on the other side of the vehicle, and she couldn’t see what was going on.
Closing arguments in the case are scheduled for Thursday in Black Hawk County District Court.