Laser strike on National Guard helicopter reported in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Authorities are investigating a laser that was aimed at a National Guard helicopter as it conducted drills over Waterloo a week ago.

The incident was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration, and Waterloo police were sent to the area to investigate.

“The National Guard aircraft was flying over the city of Waterloo and was hit by a laser during a training mission. They filed a report with the FAA. Thankfully there were no injuries,” said Maj. Katherine Headley with the Iowa National Guard.

The strike came around 9:30 p.m. May 11 from the area of Reber and Fletcher avenues.

Patrol officers checked the area on the ground but didn’t locate anything initially, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.

Headley said the investigation is continuing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We take these incidents very seriously due to the great harm that can be caused to the pilots. We will be watching out and following this while it’s under investigation,” she said.