Laser strike on National Guard helicopter reported in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Authorities are investigating a laser that was aimed at a National Guard helicopter as it conducted drills over Waterloo a week ago.
The incident was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration, and Waterloo police were sent to the area to investigate.
“The National Guard aircraft was flying over the city of Waterloo and was hit by a laser during a training mission. They filed a report with the FAA. Thankfully there were no injuries,” said Maj. Katherine Headley with the Iowa National Guard.
The strike came around 9:30 p.m. May 11 from the area of Reber and Fletcher avenues.
Patrol officers checked the area on the ground but didn’t locate anything initially, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.
Headley said the investigation is continuing.
“We take these incidents very seriously due to the great harm that can be caused to the pilots. We will be watching out and following this while it’s under investigation,” she said.
While handheld laser pointers — the kind used for presentations — appear to send off a pinpoint beam, by the time the beam reaches an aircraft cockpit and disperses on the windshield, it is large enough to illuminate the entire cockpit with a bright light. This can temporarily blind the pilot and place the crew, passengers and even people on the ground in danger of a crash.
Long-term eye damage is also possible, officials said.
Laser strikes on aircraft have been around for years, and the number of reports has grown almost every year since federal authorities began tracking strikes in 2005. Only 384 were reported in 2006, and the biggest spike came in 2015 with 7,346 nationwide. In 2020, there were 6,852.
Iowa isn’t an exception. About 40 strikes are reported in Iowa skies each year, including a March 6, 2019, incident that resulted in injury. In that case, the pilot was flying a single-engine Cessna C172 over Cedar Rapids when the craft was hit by a green laser. Details of the injury weren’t available.
It wasn’t clear if that strike ended in criminal prosecution, but aiming lasers at aircraft became a federal crime in 2012, and convictions do happen. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
In 2017, a Kansas City man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for pointing a laser at a police helicopter three times in 2013. In that case, prosecutors showed the man had also aimed the laser and a neighbor’s windshield while the neighbor was driving, and he was aware of the danger it posed.