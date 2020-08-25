LaPorte City man arrested for stabbing mother

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La PORTE CITY – A La Porte City man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother in an encounter that led to a standoff with police last week.

Dillon James Donald Talaska, 25, was arrested Monday on charges of willful injury causing serious injury and domestic assault. Bond was set at $20,000.

According to court records, La Porte City police were sent to the home around 5 a.m. Aug. 20 on a report of a man who was acting violent. When officers arrived, Talaska allegedly threw a machete toward them and his mother.

Police grabbed the weapon and attempted to lead the mother out of the house, but she turned back to talk to Talaska and was stabbed.

Talaska allegedly barricaded himself in his room until deputies on the sheriff’s office tactical team detained him around 7:50 a.m. He was taken to a Waterloo hospital for an evaluation.

The mother was treated for stab wounds to her collar bone area and upper back and required about 40 stitches, according to court records.

