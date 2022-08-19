Lansing man arrested for murder after roommate found dead in May

LANSING — A Lansing man has been charged with murder in the death of an elderly man found inside a home in "horrendous" conditions in May.

On Wednesday, Lansing/New Albin Police charged Andrew Raymond Karvel, 67, with one count of first-degree murder. Bond was set at $100,000.

Karvel is accused of killing 83-year-old Daniel William Lundy at the home they shared on South Second Street. An autopsy determined that Lundy had been strangled, according to court records.

Authorities were called to the home on May 9 for an unresponsive man, and they found Lundy dead on the floor.

Prosecutors described conditions at the house as "horrendous."

Court records indicate the home didn’t have electricity, heat or running water. There was human urine and feces in buckets and milk jugs as well as animal feces throughout the house.

Authorities found a female corgi mix named “Tillie” and a cat living at the home. The two appeared to have been neglected. Investigators found no signs of food or water for the pets.

Karvel resisted attempts from officials to seize the animals but surrendered the pets when the Allamakee County Attorney’s Office petitioned the courts.

Court records show Karvel has a prior misdemeanor conviction for allegedly assaulting Lundy in 2019. In that case, he was accused of pushing him and threatening to throw a plastic container at him.