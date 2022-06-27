Lang sentenced to life plus 30 years for trooper slaying, attempted murder

GRUNDY CENTER — Relatives of Sgt. Jim Smith let his killer know what kind of a man he was during a sentencing hearing on Monday.

Michael Thomas Lang, 42, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for first-degree murder in the Iowa state trooper’s slaying during an April 2021 standoff at Lang’s Grundy Center home.

Judge Joel Dalrymple symbolically added another 30 years to the sentence for charges of attempted murder for shooting at an armored vehicle driver during the end of the standoff and assault on an officer for disarming and choking a Grundy Center police officer during the traffic stop that started it.

Lang declined to comment to the court during the hearing, which was held in Grundy County District Court. More than two dozen uniformed state troopers attended the hearing, lining the walls of the courtroom.

Family members wore T-shirts with “462,” Smith’s trooper number, inside a Batman logo.

“The world lost a true hero,” Michelle Suchomel, Jim Smith’s sister, said recounting how they grew up playing Star Wars, Star Trek and super heroes, and how Jim Smith followed his dream of entering law enforcement.

She talked about how her brother’s faith in God and how he would impress upon others – especially those he arrested – to turn their lives around.

“Jim was great at his job and loved being a part of the Iowa State Patrol and tactical team,” the sister said. She said he was usually the first to go through a door and wanted his team behind him to protect them as much as possible.

“That is exactly what he was doing that fateful day, and he would not have had it any other way,” she said.

Katherine Smith, Jim Smith’s wife, said Lang’s actions ripped her family apart.

“I didn’t blame God for what happened. Evil people do evil things. I only blame this man,” she said looking at Lang seated at the defense table. “I am thankful he will spend the rest of his life in prison. This man who clearly hates law enforcement, who laughed about killing my husband, won’t be able to hurt anyone else, and for that I am grateful.”

Lang was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Smith’s estate.

The sentence came after the judge dismissed a defense motion for a new trial, arguing the court should have allowed self-defense and stand-your-ground language in the jury instructions.

Authorities said Lang refused to pull over for an April 9, 2021, speeding stop and instead lured the police officer into a rural area where he knocked away his Taser and began struggling with him. A passerby and a sheriff’s deputy intervened, and Lang drove home and refused to come out for police.

Smith was shot in the chest and leg with slugs from a shotgun when he and others attempted to enter the kitchen to apprehend Lang.

