LAMONT – A Lamont man was Tasered after he allegedly tried to grab a deputy’s handgun during a public intoxication arrest, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy, Sgt. Joe Schwinghammer, received neck and shoulder injuries during the scuffle Dec. 18.

Tate Richard Easley

Tate Richard Easley, 31, was arrested for attempting to disarm a peace officer, assault on a peace officer, attempted escape and interference causing bodily injury. He was also arrested for the public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

According to court records, authorities were called to check on Easley’s welfare at about 7 p.m. Dec. 18 and a deputy saw him crash his bike when he arrived in town. Easley blew a .235 blood alcohol content on a preliminary test and was detained.

When the deputy was transporting Easley to jail, Easley allegedly began slamming into a squad car window in an attempt to break it. The deputy stopped and attempted to buckle Easley into the seat, and Easley left the vehicle and began fighting, court records state. He grabbed the deputy’s pistol and tried to pull it from the holster, but the deputy shocked him with a Taser and held him on the ground until another officer arrived.

Authorities took Easley to Buchanan County Health Center for an evaluation. After leaving the health center, Easley rolled down the squad car’s rear window and attempted to climb out and began to fight with officers, according to court records. He was brought under control and taken to the Buchanan County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.

