LAMONT – A Lamont man was Tasered after he allegedly tried to grab a deputy’s handgun during a public intoxication arrest, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy, Sgt. Joe Schwinghammer, received neck and shoulder injuries during the scuffle Dec. 18.
Tate Richard Easley, 31, was arrested for attempting to disarm a peace officer, assault on a peace officer, attempted escape and interference causing bodily injury. He was also arrested for the public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
According to court records, authorities were called to check on Easley’s welfare at about 7 p.m. Dec. 18 and a deputy saw him crash his bike when he arrived in town. Easley blew a .235 blood alcohol content on a preliminary test and was detained.
When the deputy was transporting Easley to jail, Easley allegedly began slamming into a squad car window in an attempt to break it. The deputy stopped and attempted to buckle Easley into the seat, and Easley left the vehicle and began fighting, court records state. He grabbed the deputy’s pistol and tried to pull it from the holster, but the deputy shocked him with a Taser and held him on the ground until another officer arrived.
Authorities took Easley to Buchanan County Health Center for an evaluation. After leaving the health center, Easley rolled down the squad car’s rear window and attempted to climb out and began to fight with officers, according to court records. He was brought under control and taken to the Buchanan County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.