La PORTE CITY – A La Porte City man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies found a shotgun in the passenger seat of his car on Tuesday.
Deputies were at a Cotter Road address serving papers on a resident around 4:45 a.m. when Matthew Paul Ward pulled up in a red Oldsmobile Delta 88 pulled up. Deputies determined Ward’s drivers license was suspended, and they found an unloaded Remington 870 shotgun in the front passenger seat and a pipe in his breast pocket.
Ward, 34, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended. Bond was set at $7,500.
Authorities allege Ward is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2004 forgery conviction.
