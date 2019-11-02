{{featured_button_text}}
Tyrondra Montrail Walker

WATERLOO -- A convenience store employee was charged with theft after police say he pocketed money customers paid for merchandise.

Tyrondra Montrail Walker, 41, of 1019 E. Mitchell Ave., was arrested Thursday at Kwik Star, 111 E. Donald St., and charged with third-degree theft, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Waterloo Police say that Walker, an employee of the Kwik Star, would ring up merchandise for customers, then cancel the purchase and pocket the cash.

Police say Walker stole around $800 since July.

