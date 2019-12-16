WATERLOO -- Waterloo police are investigating two knife-point robberies over the weekend.
Both crimes happened early Saturday, and it wasn't clear if they are related.
The first happened at about 3:25 a.m. in the Gyro Hut parking lot at 1104 Washington St. as a man was getting into his vehicle. The assailant showed a knife and demanded money and then fled. It was clear what was taken.
About an hour and a half later, at 5 a.m., a woman in the 300 block of French Street was climbing into her vehicle to go to work when a man with a knife approached and demanded money. The attacker took cash and a Galaxy cell phone, according to the police report.
No injuries were reported in the crimes.
