WATERLOO -- A kitchen fire caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damage to a Waterloo home Friday evening.
The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. Friday at 817 W. Mullen Ave., according to the Waterloo Fire Rescue.
The resident started cooking food and then fell asleep. The resident woke up to the fire and rushed out of the house, officials said.
A neighbor helped extinguish the flames, but fire and smoke had already damaged the kitchen and parts of the rest of the house.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the rest of flames.
Red Cross was called to assist the resident with emergency shelter, according to fire officials.
There were no injuries.
