WATERLOO -- A telecommunications company believes the theft of several feet of fiber optic line from a construction project could be "domestic terrorism," but police believe it to be a simple case of theft.
Waterloo Police were called to the 3200 block of University Avenue Tuesday morning for a report of missing fiber optic line from a construction area.
CenturyLink employees told police someone cut around 20 feet of fiber optic line, worth more than $100,000, sometime late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, according to police. The line was exposed during construction.
CenturyLink said that cut would have interrupted 911 service from that area all the way to Colorado Street during that time. Waterloo Police Capt. Dave Mohlis said police were not aware of any interruptions in service during that time.
CenturyLink also told police "they believe it might be an act of domestic terrorism," according to Mohlis.
Mohlis said police have no reason to believe the crime is anything other than theft. He also said the line has no valuable copper in it that thieves like to steal -- just glass fibers.
