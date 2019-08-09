{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS -- Three juveniles were taken into custody late Thursday following a vehicle pursuit.

Cedar Falls Police said the incident began about 11:30 p.m. when an office attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported in an earlier suspicious vehicle incident. The officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of University Avenue and Main Street. The driver of the vehicle did not stop for the officer. A pursuit of the vehicle continued through several streets until the driver of the vehicle pulled over in the 1400 block of Center Street at approximately 11:43 p.m.

Poilce said after the vehicle stopped, three juveniles were taken into custody. It would be learned that the juveniles were suspects in stealing the vehicle from Waverly. The driver of the vehicle was charged with eluding police, as well as several traffic violations that happened during the pursuit. All three juveniles were then turned over to the Waverly Police Department. Their names will not be released at this time due to an ongoing investigation with another agency.

Cedar Falls Police were assisted by Black Hawk County Sheriff's deputies, Iowa State Patrol troopers, and Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement Officers.

