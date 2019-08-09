CEDAR FALLS -- Three juveniles were taken into custody late Thursday following a vehicle pursuit.
Cedar Falls Police said the incident began about 11:30 p.m. when an office attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported in an earlier suspicious vehicle incident. The officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of University Avenue and Main Street. The driver of the vehicle did not stop for the officer. A pursuit of the vehicle continued through several streets until the driver of the vehicle pulled over in the 1400 block of Center Street at approximately 11:43 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Poilce said after the vehicle stopped, three juveniles were taken into custody. It would be learned that the juveniles were suspects in stealing the vehicle from Waverly. The driver of the vehicle was charged with eluding police, as well as several traffic violations that happened during the pursuit. All three juveniles were then turned over to the Waverly Police Department. Their names will not be released at this time due to an ongoing investigation with another agency.
Cedar Falls Police were assisted by Black Hawk County Sheriff's deputies, Iowa State Patrol troopers, and Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement Officers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.