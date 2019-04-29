INDEPENDENCE --- Two juvenile females who fled the Four Oaks facility in Independence were arrested Sunday after they reportedly stole a vehicle and led law enforcement on a chase in Independence and Hazleton
The two were caught in Hazleton Sunday night after they struck a street light, jumped a curb and ran into a chain-link fence.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said the incident began about 7:10 p.m. when they received a 911 call that a vehicle had been taken without permission from 2277 Iowa Ave. (Mental Health Institute campus) west of Independence.
Within minutes, a report was also taken that two juvenile females had run away from Four Oaks, which is housed within the buildings on the MHI Campus. Shortly after, the vehicle was located in Independence and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle began to elude law enforcement through town and northbound on Highway 150, reaching speeds of 90-plus mph at times.
The pursuit concluded in Hazleton when the vehicle turned westbound onto West Hayes Street and struck a street light, knocking it down. The vehicle then jumped a curb and ran into a chain-link fence. The two juveniles, 13 and 14, were taken into custody without further incident.
The 13-year-old, who was not named, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent (aggravated misdemeanor), eluding (aggravated misdemeanor), reckless driving (simple misdemeanor), fifth-degree criminal mischief (simple misdemeanor) and numerous other traffic-related offenses including no valid driver license, failure to maintain control as well as speed and stop sign violations.
The 14-year-old juvenile faces charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, eluding, fifth-degree criminal mischief and other simple misdemeanor violations.
Both were transported to a juvenile detention facility. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Independence Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Hazleton Fire Department and Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance.
