WATERLOO --- Three teens were detained after they allegedly fired up go-karts at a Waterloo amusement park and took them for a spin at 3 a.m.
Passing patrol officers noticed the go-karts driving around the parking lot at Palmer’s Family Fun, 1666 W. Airline Highway. The youths exited the vehicles and ran off but were found a short time later.
You have free articles remaining.
Police noticed a window at the fun center’s laser gun shed was broken out, and the door to the go-kart garage was also broken open.
The male juveniles, ages 14, 13 and 13, were charged with third-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools and released to their parents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.