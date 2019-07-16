{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO --- Three teens were detained after they allegedly fired up go-karts at a Waterloo amusement park and took them for a spin at 3 a.m.

Passing patrol officers noticed the go-karts driving around the parking lot at Palmer’s Family Fun, 1666 W. Airline Highway. The youths exited the vehicles and ran off but were found a short time later.

Police noticed a window at the fun center’s laser gun shed was broken out, and the door to the go-kart garage was also broken open.

The male juveniles, ages 14, 13 and 13, were charged with third-degree burglary, fifth-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools and released to their parents.

