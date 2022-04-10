 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Juvenile shot in leg at Waterloo 'after-prom' party

WATERLOO – A male juvenile was reportedly shot in the leg early Sunday morning during an exchange of gunfire at an “after-prom” party in the front yard of 825 E. Washburn Road.

Black Hawk County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call that someone in a vehicle on the road fired shots at guests at about 1:53 a.m. People in the yard reportedly fired back in response.

The male juvenile was transported with non-life threatening injuries by a private vehicle to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and later was transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

No arrests were made. 

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident is under investigation.

