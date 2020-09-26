Juvenile injures himself in accidental shooting

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
WATERLOO — A person who showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound Friday accidentally shot himself, according to police.
A male juvenile arrived at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital at 6:59 p.m. Friday with the injury. No details were available on where the boy was injured, but police said the wound was non-life-threatening.
No other details on the incident were released.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Andrew Wind
Staff Writer
After 18-plus years reporting on local education, I’ve graduated to covering the city of Cedar Falls. Family and church commitments keep me busy outside of work along with lots of biking, rowing and skiing – pretty good for a guy with fake hips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.