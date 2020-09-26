 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juvenile injures himself in accidental shooting
0 comments
breaking top story

Juvenile injures himself in accidental shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A person who showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound Friday accidentally shot himself, according to police.

A male juvenile arrived at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital at 6:59 p.m. Friday with the injury. No details were available on where the boy was injured, but police said the wound was non-life-threatening.

No other details on the incident were released.

clip art ambulance
0 comments
2
2
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

After 18-plus years reporting on local education, I’ve graduated to covering the city of Cedar Falls. Family and church commitments keep me busy outside of work along with lots of biking, rowing and skiing – pretty good for a guy with fake hips.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News