WATERLOO -- A juvenile was injured during a shooting incident early Saturday at 508 Lakeside St., one of at least four reports of shots fired that police responded to in a 25-hour period.
Officers were called to Lakeside Street at 2:18 a.m. on a report of shots fired and people running all over. A juvenile male later showed up at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital with a minor gunshot wound to the hand, according to a police report. No arrests have been made, but the case remains active.
Lt. Brent Cirksena said police were still on the scene when another report of multiple gunshots came in at 3:19 a.m. Officers were dispatched to North Barclay and Newell streets, where a subject was observed running away. No further details are available in that case.
Later in the day, at about 6 p.m., police were called to 815 Grant Ave. on a report of a residence being shot at. Cirksena said the house was hit by gunfire, but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.
Early Sunday, at 3:25 a.m., police responded to a report of gunfire at Fantasy Theatre Live, 1850 W. Airline Highway, also known as Porsches Fantasy Theater.
"Shots were fired and they recovered some casings," said Cirksena. No arrests have been made at this point pending further investigation.
