Juvenile in Waterloo suffers stab wound to the chest

  • Updated
WATERLOO -- A juvenile checked himself into MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center at West Ninth Street for a non-life threatening stab wound to the chest Friday evening at about 11:22 p.m., according to Waterloo police.

He was later transported to University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City for further treatment.

About a half mile away at 11:17 p.m., shots were reportedly fired near an occupant inside a truck at 1303 Ravenwood Road.

Police cannot confirm at this time whether a connection exists between the incidents and couldn’t provide additional information about the circumstances as the juvenile and people on scene were “uncooperative.”

Police continue to investigate.

No arrests were made and the public is not believed to be in danger.

