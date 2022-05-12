 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Juvenile found with gunshot wound along Waterloo's Grant Avenue

Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO -- A gunshot wound victim was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center after being founded Wednesday night in the 900 block of Grant Avenue in Waterloo.

The injuries to the juvenile were non-life threatening, said Capt. Jason Feaker.

One shell casing also was found after the call for shots fired came in from the 700 block of Grant Avenue at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday.

No arrests were made, and the circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known, said Feaker. But the victim was not believed to be the intended target.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

