Juvenile arrested Saturday night after firing handgun in Waterloo

Gun crime
WATERLOO – Police arrested a 17-year-old who allegedly fired a handgun outside Saturday evening in the 200 block of Reber Avenue, said Sgt. Jordan Ehlers.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 7:22 p.m. and found one spent shell casing, Ehlers said. A teen, who police have encountered before in response to previous incidents, was found and arrested at 8:03 p.m.

The charges are pending, Ehlers said.

There were no injuries or property damage. Why exactly the teen fired the gun is not known at this time.

Ehlers said it’s believed to have been an isolated incident, and the public is not in any danger.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

