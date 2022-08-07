Juvenile arrested Saturday night after firing handgun in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police arrested a 17-year-old who allegedly fired a handgun outside Saturday evening in the 200 block of Reber Avenue, said Sgt. Jordan Ehlers.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 7:22 p.m. and found one spent shell casing, Ehlers said. A teen, who police have encountered before in response to previous incidents, was found and arrested at 8:03 p.m.

The charges are pending, Ehlers said.

There were no injuries or property damage. Why exactly the teen fired the gun is not known at this time.

Ehlers said it’s believed to have been an isolated incident, and the public is not in any danger.

