Juvenile arrested for allegedly burglarizing Waterloo convenience store

WATERLOO – A male juvenile was arrested Monday in connection with a “smash-and-grab” burglary at a Waterloo convenience store.

Police said as many as three people allegedly took part in breaking the glass front door at 3 Star Mart at 127 Jefferson St. and setting off the security alarm at 2:49 a.m. while stealing at least $1,500 worth of vape and tobacco products after hours.

The juvenile was reportedly found about a block away with a hammer and the stolen goods, and later charged with second degree theft, third degree burglary and possession of burglar’s tools.

3 Star Mart, open later that morning, replaced the door’s broken glass with sheet rock.

