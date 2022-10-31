Jury weighing evidence in casino attack lawsuit

WATERLOO — Jurors are trying to decide if a Waterloo casino is responsible for injuries an Evansdale man suffered when he was attacked by another patron at the establishment in January 2021.

Attorneys for Montana Gunhus, 36, asked the jury for a $1.98 million verdict during closing arguments on Monday.

“The casino was gambling with the public’s safety,” said Jordan Talsma, who is representing Gunhus. “They will take your money, but they won’t protect you."

According to testimony, Gunhus found a players club card belonging to Damond Williams’ wife inside a slot machine at the Isle Casino, and he began using the card, spending $100 in fan play credits.

Williams, 46, reported the card missing, and staff traced machines where it had been used and found Gunhus.

When security staff approached Gunhus, Williams came up behind him and punched him, knocking him to the ground. In the 25 seconds that followed, Williams landed 15 punches and kicks. Gunhus suffered facial fractures and was left blind in his right eye.

Talsma said the Isle of Capri Black Hawk County was liable because staff didn’t take steps to keep Williams and Montana apart during the missing card investigation, and staff didn’t intervene to stop the attack because the business has a “hand-off” policy for physical confrontations.

Gunhus is asking for $32,314 in past medical expenses; $66,300 for past loss of mind and body; $1.533 million for future loss of mind and body; $198,900 for past pain and suffering; and $75,000 for future pain and suffering.

Attorneys for Gunhus are also seeking $25,000 for each of his three children for loss of parental consortium.

Attorney Mark Thomas, who is representing the Isle, said Williams – who is facing criminal charges – is the real person responsible for Gunhus’s injuries.

“We’re not Mr. Williams. He was not employed by the casino, and he’s not a defendant in this case,” Thomas said.

He said Williams wasn’t angry or threatening before the attack, so casino employees had no reason to suspect he was a danger. The casino’s non-intervention policy is standard for similarly sized casinos in the Midwest, Thomas said.

The defense also said Gunhus shared responsibility because he took and was using Williams’ wife’s loyalty card.

“He is the trigger for the entire event,” Thomas said.

Jurors began deliberation in the case on Monday morning.