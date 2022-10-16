Jury weighing evidence in 2016 shooting

WATERLOO — Jurors are trying to decide if a former school bus driver was justified when he shot his mother’s husband five times with a shotgun outside a Waterloo convenience store in May 2016.

Attorneys for Daytrell Pendleton, 33, on Friday said he was in fear of Andrew Spates Jr. following a string of run-ins after his mother alleged she was assaulted and threatened by Spates, her husband of about three years.

Defense attorney Nichole Watt said days and weeks before the shooting the mother’s car had been shot while she was driving, Spates had attempted to start a fight when Pendleton was stopped at a red light, and a brick had been hurled through the window of her home at 3 a.m.

“He’s thinking, ‘What’s going to happen next? When will it stop? How will it stop?’” Watt said. “How many times does this guy have to run?”

She said Pendleton and his mother had called the police about the earlier incidents, and she had obtained a civil restraining order to keep Spates away.

“There’s no charges against him. There’s no stopping him,” Watt said.

The situation boiled over hours after the brick came through window May 12, 2016. Pendleton and Spates saw each other at a frontage road next to the Kwik Star on Franklin Street around 6:25 a.m. Spates apparently grabbed a metal pipe and walked toward Pendleton.

Spates testified he was going “finish what we started a few weeks before.”

Pendleton reached inside his pickup, pulled out a pump action shotgun and started firing. Spates dropped the pipe in the street, fled to his vehicle and started driving off.

An off-duty sheriff’s deputy detained Pendleton at the scene, and Spates was critically injured with wounds to his abdomen and hands. He ended up losing a finger to amputation.

During trial, the defense offered character witnesses to testify that Pendleton was a normally peaceful person, a calm bus driver who was being eyed for a para-educator position at an elementary school.

A police detective even testified for the defense that Spates had a reputation for violence. He had been shot in the face by a patrol officer in 2004 when he allegedly rushed at police with a kitchen utensil during a domestic abuse call.

On the stand, Pendleton said the convenience store encounter was a chance meeting before heading into work that morning.

He said he fired once when Spates approached him with the pipe and continued shooting after Spates dropped the pipe because it appeared he was reaching for something in his vehicle that Pendleton suspected was a gun.

The state argued that Pendleton wasn’t acting out of fear when he began shooting. He was acting out of anger because of what his mother had suffered.

“Daytrell Pendleton wanted revenge. He wanted to settle the score, and he wanted to vindicate his mother,” Assistant County Attorney Erich Priebe said. “That was the plan. To find a way to murder this guy and get away with it. … When the defendant thought he had a plausible excuse, he sprang into action.”

Priebe said Pendleton wanted and expected the confrontation outside the store to happen. The state played video showing that Pendleton remained outside the store for about 20 minutes after making his purchase, allegedly waiting for to Spates to arrive.

Priebe said text messages sent in the weeks – and even minutes – before the shooting showed Pendleton’s intentions.

Text messages sent to relatives stated “got to kill this mf” and “wish this (N word) would get outta line be a murda.”

“His personal and most candid thoughts were clear. He was going to kill,” Priebe said.

Priebe argued that self-defense didn’t apply to the shooting because Pendleton had continued the incident by firing his shotgun even after Spates had retreated to his vehicle, and because Pendleton could have simply driven away when Spates approached with the pipe (the incident occurred before Iowa’s stand-your-ground law was in place).

He also argued Pendleton used unreasonable force. He said Pendleton didn’t stop shooting because Spates drove off, he stopped because he ran out of ammunition.

Pendleton is charged with attempted murder. Jurors also have the option of finding for a lesser charge or acquitting him outright. Deliberations began Friday morning following about a week of testimony.