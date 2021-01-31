Jury trials to resume with enhanced safety measures

WATERLOO – Jury trials are starting up again in Iowa this week, opening up the gates for a backlog of cases that have been in limbo since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Black Hawk County docket has a smattering of felony domestic assault, burglary and firearm cases ready to begin jury selection on Tuesday, although some are expected to plead or be postponed to a later date.
Jury trials across the state were suspended shortly after the beginning of the pandemic in March. They resumed briefly in September, with precautions in place, and lasted a few weeks until a spike in infections closed them again.
In the meantime, new crimes were being committed, new arrests made and new cases added to the docket.
Justice delayed can feel like justice denied for victims, said Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams, the chief prosecutor.
“It’s not only the lack of closure, but they see the reporting of people being arrested, and it’s hard for them to conceptualize why their case isn’t moving long,” Williams said.
The same can be said for the accused.
“They have been having to live at least a year with the pall of the criminal charges hanging over their head, which effects the ability to get jobs, effects the ability to move. So, when their future is so uncertain, this puts all those folks’ lives on hold, and the people in custody are having their freedom taken from them, and they haven’t been found guilty,” said Aaron Hawbaker, who heads the Black Hawk County Public Defender’s Office.
Defendants can always plead guilty, and prosecutors can always reduce charges in pursuit of a plea agreement or drop bad cases altogether. Such proceedings continued with the help of video conferences.
But the moratorium on jury trials has slowed these areas. If there is no pressure of a looming trial, there is little to drive agreements to resolve cases without a trial.
“Without the idea of a trial, there is no incentive to have serious negotiations, and that goes with both parties,” Hawbaker said. “When you have a pretrial conference, and the judge says the trial starts on Tuesday, there are a lot of deals that get worked out in the three days, over the weekend.”
The county has five people who have awaiting trial on murder charges in cases that began before COVID-19 grounded in-person jury trials. There was also one new murder charge added during the pandemic.
At one point, the county had 50 misdemeanor trials on the trial schedule for Tuesday.
“There are only so many judges, and there are only so many courtrooms,” Williams said. “We have never encountered court congestion this bad before, at least in my 15 years.” That 50 number has since been whittled down.
In 2019, the state court system carried about 245,000 to 250,000 pending cases — criminal, civil, small claims, family law — at any one time. In 2020, the number climbed to 282,582 pending cases in July and still hovered around 264,000 in December, according to numbers supplied by the Iowa Judicial Branch.
The courts aren’t hiring additional judges, prosecutors or public defenders to address the glut. So, for the most part, these cases will make their way through the court system in the normal course of business.
“It’s not something that is going to happen quickly,” Hawbaker said.
The pandemic also halted a lot of pretrial preparation work, meaning not all cases that were on hold will be ready to go in February.
“Not only have trials stopped, but so has discovery, such as depositions. This has been very difficult for the public to understand,” Williams said “Supervisory orders from the Iowa Supreme Court will ease this a little. Those orders give us more time to try cases by expanding the speedy trial deadline.”
Hawbaker said one helpful tool in reducing the backlog has been an Iowa Supreme Court order that allows prosecutors and the defense to work out pleas and sentencings on paper in certain cases, cutting court time by minimizing the involvement of a judge. That tool has been extended to the end of June.
The courts have been preparing for the return of jurors, and Black Hawk County was able to host a few jury trials in September using the setup
Feedback from people who arrived for jury duty said they felt safe, said Court Administrator Linda Nilges.
Jury selection, which had involved herding scores of people into a courtroom for a day, has been divided up with smaller groups of 15 arriving in staggered waves to reduce crowding.
The jury box has been extended into the courtroom to allow for social distancing.
