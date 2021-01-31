Jury trials to resume with enhanced safety measures

WATERLOO – Jury trials are starting up again in Iowa this week, opening up the gates for a backlog of cases that have been in limbo since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Black Hawk County docket has a smattering of felony domestic assault, burglary and firearm cases ready to begin jury selection on Tuesday, although some are expected to plead or be postponed to a later date.

Jury trials across the state were suspended shortly after the beginning of the pandemic in March. They resumed briefly in September, with precautions in place, and lasted a few weeks until a spike in infections closed them again.

In the meantime, new crimes were being committed, new arrests made and new cases added to the docket.

Justice delayed can feel like justice denied for victims, said Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams, the chief prosecutor.

“It’s not only the lack of closure, but they see the reporting of people being arrested, and it’s hard for them to conceptualize why their case isn’t moving long,” Williams said.

The same can be said for the accused.