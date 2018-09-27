WATERLOO — Jurors deciding the fate of three people accused of raping two teens in a Waterloo basement in 2012 will return to the courthouse today to continue deliberations after three days without reaching a verdict.
Deantay Darelle Williams, Taevon Washington and Cordarrel Smith are charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse. Prosecutors said the three forced two 15-year-old girls to have sex on mattresses in the basement of Smith’s Adams Street home following a night of drinking.
Washington was 18 at the time, and Deantay Williams was 17, and their defense attorneys said the sex was consensual. Smith was 24 at the time, and his attorneys said he didn’t have any sexual contact with the girls.
Opening statements and witness testimony began Sept. 14, and closing arguments were Monday. Deliberations began Tuesday.
The incident happened June 20, 2012. One of the girls left the house, police were contacted, and officers entered the house and found the other girl in the basement. Occupants at the home were taken to the police stations where they were questioned and DNA samples were taken.
Charges weren’t brought until November 2013. The case was further delayed when the defense said that the trio’s brief detention in June 2012 constituted an arrest and argued the charges should be dismissed because the formal charges were not filed within 45 days of the arrest as required by Iowa’s speedy indictment rule.
The Iowa Court of Appeals agreed with the defense in a 2015 ruling that routed the case back to district court for dismissal.
But the Iowa Supreme Court overturned the appeals court ruling in 2017 with a split opinion that found the speedy indictment rule doesn’t begin until an arrestee is brought before a magistrate or judge.
