WATERLOO — A jury has sided with relatives who challenged the will of a Waterloo woman after she left the bulk of her estate to a senior living center.
Jurors returned a verdict on Wednesday finding that Gloria M. Thomsen lacked testamentary capacity when she signed her 2012 will that designated the Friendship Village Foundation as the residual beneficiary.
Testimony in the estate trial began last week.
The value of the estate is estimated to be around $3.2 million according to statements in court.
Thomsen’s 2012 will had awarded five-figure checks to about a dozen relatives and friends. The charities of Cedar Bend Humane Society, Hawkeye Community College Foundation, Central Rivers AEA Foundation and Shriners Hospitals were to receive $25,000 each. And a fund was to be set up to pay $400 a month for the person to care for her poodle.
The remaining funds were to go to the nonprofit Friendship Village Foundation.
Gloria M. Thomsen passed away in July 2020 at the age of 90.
Following her death, a group of
three relatives challenged the 2012 will and asked the court to use instructions left in an earlier will from 2002.
The 2002 will left $10,000 to each Cedar Valley Hospice and Shriners Hospitals for Children, and established a trust for the person who will care for toy poodle with the remaining assets divided among five siblings and nephews and a niece.
They argued that she signed the 2012 will while in a weakened state under pressure from her attorney at the time. Gloria M. Thomsen didn’t live at Friendship Village, but her attorney did.
Her attorney who assisted with the 2012 will died a few months after her.
During trial, attorneys for the three relatives said her physical and mental health declined since the death of her husband, Daryl, in 2009. She suffered a stroke in 2014 and was moved to a LaPorte City nursing home. She also developed dementia at some point, court records state.
Attorneys for Friendship Village argued that Gloria M. Thomsen’s mother had lived for years in Friendship Village, and memorials were directed to the living center when the mother died.
Following Wednesday’s verdict, a judge declared the 2012 will invalid and admitted the 2002 will.
