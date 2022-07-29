Jury sides with landlord in lead exposure suit

WATERLOO — A Black Hawk County jury has sided with a Waterloo landlord in a civil suit brought by a tenant whose toddler was exposed to lead.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours on Friday before finding landlord Chase Keller had no fault and his limited liability companies – Ham Sandwich LLC and Level Property Management LLC – didn’t violate the Landlord Tenant Act or the Residential Lead-Based Paint Hazard Reduction Act.

The mother, Victoria Fuhrman, took Keller to court, claiming he failed to disclose the presence of lead paint in the Logan Avenue apartment where she and her son began living in December 2018. The son was later found to have high levels of lead in his bloodstream. He was hospitalized for eight days and continues to have behavioral issues consistent with lead exposure, according to testimony.

During trial, her attorney asked jurors to award $1.1 million in damages.

Keller’s attorney argued that Keller didn’t know about lead in the building and had provided Fuhrman with an EPA-approved lead safety brochure when she moved in.

The defense also noted that the mother had reported to health workers that the behavioral issues began before they moved into the Logan Avenue address, and the child had renewed levels of lead months after they moved out, suggesting he may have found lead elsewhere.

Testimony in the trial began Tuesday, and closing arguments in the case were Thursday.