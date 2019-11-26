WATERLOO – A jury has sided with the City of Waterloo and a police officer in a lawsuit over a 2015 squad car crash that injured a woman.
Attorneys for Tammy Sue Smith took the city and Officer David Bovy to court over the accident, which left Smith with physical injuries and post traumatic stress disorder.
Attorney Jordan Talsma asked the jury for a $249,000 judgment plus future medical costs.
“Good people, even police officers, make mistakes,” Talsma told juror during closing arguments Tuesday morning.
But the jury found in favor of the city and the police officer, returning their verdict shortly after lunch.
At issue was whether Bovy was headed to an emergency when he pulled into the intersection of La Porte Road and San Marnan Drive on a red light on the day before Thanksgiving 2015, and whether his action were reckless.
Attorney Bruce Gettman, who represented the city and the officer, said Bovy was backing up another officer who had spotted a wanted man at one of the LaPorte Road fast-food restaurants.
“This was an emergency, and prompt backup was required,” Gettman said.
Testimony at trial showed that Bovy was helping two other officers search for a work release escapee who had been in the area to pick up a paycheck. One of the officers radioed that she noticed the man --- who had a history of carrying weapons and attacking police --- at the Wendy’s restaurant.
Bovy had been searching the Baymont hotel, and the business’s surveillance camera showed that his squad car had its lights flashing as he pulled out and headed for Wendy’s. Other motorists testified that they heard the siren, and witnesses said Bovy slowed and almost stopped before beginning to cross the intersection.
Smith had a green light, and testified she didn’t see or hear the lights and sirens.
Witnesses said the two drivers weren’t able to see each other because other vehicle blocked their view.
