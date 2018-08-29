WATERLOO — Jury selection will continue Wednesday in the trial of Stanley Liggins, who is being tried a third time in the 1990 death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys all day Tuesday questioned around 50 prospective jurors out of a pool of more than 160 to select the 12 jurors and three alternates that will hear the case.
Judge Marlita Greve, chief judge of the Seventh Judicial District, told the jury pool the trial could last four weeks.
Liggins, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lewis, of Rock Island.
On Sept. 17, 1990, Lewis’ body was discovered near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport. Prosecutors say she had been strangled, sexually abused, wrapped in a plastic garbage bag, doused with gasoline and set on fire.
Liggins, who knew Lewis’ mother and stepfather, was named as a suspect early in the case.
He was twice convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 1993 and 1995. The Iowa Supreme Court overturned the first conviction and, on Nov. 6, 2013, the Iowa Court of Appeals reversed the second conviction.
Greve last year granted Liggins’ motion to move his third trial from Scott County to Black Hawk County, citing heavy pretrial publicity surrounding the case.
The case is being tried by Scott County Attorney Mike Walton and Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton.
Liggins is represented by Black Hawk County public defenders Aaron Hawbaker and Nichole Watt.
Greve said in a written ruling last week that both sides have agreed the fact there were previous trials and proceedings in the case can be disclosed to the jury. However, they cannot make mention of previous verdicts or rulings.
During the jury selection process, prosecutors and defense attorneys will seat 41 prospective jurors that will be whittled down to the 12-person jury and three alternates.
Once the group of 41 is seated, they will be questioned as a group.
Each side then will get 10 strikes, plus an additional three strikes for the alternates, to get the final jury.
On Tuesday, prospective jurors were taken outside the presence of the jury pool and questioned individually throughout the day.
Prior to questioning, prospective jurors were asked to fill out a short questionnaire that included such questions as whether they have heard about the case; whether they, or anyone close to them, have been the victim of or committed sexual abuse; and whether they have any reasons they could not sit on a jury that involves a homicide and/or sexual abuse.
Greve also asked prospective jurors whether they had a conflict with the length of the trial.
