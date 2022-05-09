Jury selection begins in trooper slaying trial

WEBSTER CITY – Jury selection began Monday in the trial for a Grundy Center man accused of killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper during an April 2021 standoff.

Michael Thomas Lang, 42, is charged with murder, attempted murder and assault on a peace officer, and his trial was moved from Grundy County to the Hamilton County Courthouse in Webster City.

More than 100 people were called to the courthouse on Monday morning for voir dire.

Out of an initial panel of 36 potential jurors, about half indicated they had heard something about the case before coming to the courthouse. Attorneys and the judge then called each of those potential juror into chambers individually to determine what they knew.

Lang is represented by defense attorneys Aaron Hawbaker and Konrad Kamizelich. Assistant Attorney General Douglas Hammerand and Grundy County Attorney Erika Allen are prosecuting the case.

Authorities allege Lang struggled with a Grundy Center police officer during a traffic stop around 7:20 p.m. April 9, 2021, and then fled home. When Smith and other officers entered Lang’s home to detain him, Smith was shot and killed with a shotgun, according to authorities.

After an hours-long standoff, an Iowa State Patrol tactical team moved on the house and was met by gunfire, authorities said. Lang was injured in the gunfight with troopers and ultimately detained.

Langs attorneys have indicated they plan to argue self-defense at trial, a move which is being resisted by prosecutors. A hearing on the matter is scheduled to take place following jury selection.

