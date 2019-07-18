CRESCO – Jury selection began Wednesday for a Cresco man accused of killing his wife in 2018.
Brian Allen Fullhart, 35, is charged with first-degree murder. Authorities said he shot and killed 34-year-old Zoanne Fullhart in a Cresco mobile home on the night of Feb. 28, 2018.
Brian Fullhart had also been charged with going armed with intent for allegedly firing a compound bow at police and sheriff’s deputies in a standoff that ensued following the slaying. On Wednesday, Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown and Howard County Attorney Kevin Schoeberl asked the court to drop the going-armed charge, stating there wasn’t any evidence to back that part of the allegations.
Brian Fullhart’s defense attorney, Matthew Hoffey, has filed a notice that his client by argue diminished responsibility or intoxication to fight the murder charge.
Authorities said the Fullharts had been staying at 700 S. Elm St., No. 32, for a few days. Neighbors told police they were in the mobile home when they heard a gunshot from the back and saw Brian Fullhart with a handgun and Zoanne Fullhart on the floor.
Police were called at 1:22 a.m. March 1, and city police and county sheriff’s deputies responded. Brian Fullhart allegedly told police he would shoot their heads off. Tear gas was launched into the mobile home, and he surrendered around 4:45 a.m., according to court records.
The trial is scheduled to continue Thursday at the Howard County Courthouse in Cresco.
