WATERLOO – Jury selection began Tuesday for a Waterloo man charged in the death of his girlfriend’s child.
Chad Allen Little, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death in the 2015 death of 4-year-old Gracie Buss.
Gracie’s mother, Kristi Amber Buss, 34, is also charged with child endangerment causing death, and she will have a separate trial.
Gracie was found unconscious in her Downing Court home on May 30, 2015, and she died says later, on June 3, 2015, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
An autopsy determined she died of blunt trauma to the head. Buss allegedly told authorities that Gracie became injured when she fell down the stairs.
A witness told police that Little admitted he and Buss were arguing, and he threw something at Buss that struck Gracie, according to court records.
Little and Buss were arrested in October 2016.
