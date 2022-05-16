Jury now deliberating in trooper slaying trial

WEBSTER CITY --- A Hamilton County jury is now deciding the fate of a Grundy Center man accused of killing Sgt. Jim Smith during a 2021 standoff following a traffic stop.

Assistant Attorney General Douglas Hammerand said Smith, a state trooper, was trying to get Michael Thomas Lang to come out of his house after Lang allegedly struggled with a city police officer and fled home.

“Sgt. Smith was shot and killed by the defendant … He was doing his job trying to get the defendant out of his house peacefully. The defendant is the one who decided to end this the way he did,” Hammerand said.

Instead of coming out, Lang shot Smith once in the chest with a 12-gauge slug and then fired a second round after Smith collapsed on the floor, Hammerand said.

Lang, 42, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault on a peace officer with intent to inflict serious injury.

Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker said Smith’s death was senseless and tragic but didn’t amount to murder. He said at best, his client is guilty of manslaughter.

Hawbaker noted that Lang only shot when officers attempted to enter the kitchen, where he was located. He said officers had told him they were going to send in a K9 dog, but when they opened the door, Lang instead saw Smith armed with a rifle.

“Quick, reactive actions are not premeditated. Quick reactions to a circumstance you did not anticipate are not deliberate, there is no time to reflect, no time to ponder,” Hawbaker said.

The defense said Lang simply reacted and didn’t have time to consider what was happening and wasn’t acting out of malice or with premeditation or with the intent to kill.

Hammerand called the defense’s manslaughter suggestion “insulting.”

“When they are coming upstairs, knocking on the kitchen door, he had time to reflect, he had time to think about it, he had time to make a decision,” Hammerand said.

He said Lang had been waiting for officers with a loaded shotgun in the dark kitchen. He said the location of the shots, the number of shots and Lang’s statements afterward showed his premeditation and intent to kill.

During trial other officers testified they heard Lang taunting them during the standoff and chuckling when he said he shot Smith in the chest.

“Law enforcement did everything they could to get the defendant to come out of that house, and he refused,” Hammerand said.

The assault on an officer charge pertains to allegations he attacked and choked a Grundy Center police officer during a speeding stop before the standoff. Hammerand said in that case Lang lured the officer out of town by refusing to stop until they were on an isolated gravel road. The attack ceased when a passerby and a sheriff’s deputy arrived.

The attempted murder charge involves firing a shotgun slug at the windshield of a Bearcat armored vehicle when a SWAT team moved on his house at the end of the standoff.

