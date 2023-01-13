Jury issues lesser verdict in casino assault trial

WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been found guilty of a misdemeanor in a 2021 attack at a Waterloo casino that cost another man his eye.

Prosecutors had sought to convict Damond Jahmar Williams Sr., 46, on a charge of willful injury causing serious injury, a felony that carries up to 10 years behind bars.

Instead, a Black Hawk County jury on Thursday found Williams guilty of the lesser charge of assault causing bodily injury following half a day of deliberations.

The charge is a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

The Jan. 3, 2021, assault resulted in a broken orbital bone and jaw bone and other injuries for Montana Gunhus of Evansdale. Pressure from the swelling cut off the optic nerve, leaving him blind in his right eye, according to doctors.

The attack also resulted in a $1.7 million civil judgment in a suit Gunhus brought against the Isle Casino because staff failed to intervene in the beating.

The attack was captured on the casino’s extensive video surveillance system.

Prosecutor Heather Jackson said she counted 10 punches and five kicks to Gunhus, helpless on the floor, in the 25 seconds before Williams decided to break off the beating and walked away.

Authorities said Williams was upset that Gunhus had found his wife’s player loyalty card in a slot machine and had used $100 in free play credits.

Williams took the stand in his own defense during trial on Wednesday. He said he was frustrated the casino wasn’t going to replace the lost credits and hit Gunhus for “the principle of him taking something that didn’t belong to him.”

He also said he didn’t intend to cause the extensive injuries.

The arrest also cost Williams his job working with disabled residents, according to testimony.

Defense attorney Jared Knapp argued during closings that the state didn’t prove that the attack was responsible for Gunhus’ loss of sight.

Sentencing will be at a later date.

Photos: Casino Assault, Jan. 3, 2021 010321ho-casino-still-1 010321ho-casino-still-2 010321ho-casino-still-3 010321ho-casino-still-4