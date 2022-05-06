Jury hears closing arguments in 2021 robbery that turned fatal

WATERLOO --- Prosecutors said a short clip of video tape from a surveillance camera shows a Waterloo teen holding a pistol on his way to a robbery.

The segment shows Alvonni Jante Stone step out of a friend’s studio building on West Fourth Street. He reaches into the pocket of his yellow pants and pulls out a blue 9 mm SCCY handgun. He points it as if he’s shooting it, smiles, appears to chuckle to himself and then follows his friends to a vehicle.

Assistant County Attorney Alisha Stach the heist --- the planned holdup of a synthetic marijuana dealer in the Kwik Stop parking lot on Washington Street --- wasn’t a laughing matter.

“This isn’t funny. Somebody died. That’s what happens when you go and play with firearms over $15 and some K2,” Stach said.

The holdup came at a high price when the dealer, 25-year-old Cedrick Smith, tried to drive off and then fired his own gun, killing robber Dayton Sanders who ran at the fleeing vehicle holding a gun.

Authorities allege Stone, now 18, fired at the vehicle, ricocheting a bullet off the hood.

On Friday, Stach asked jurors to find Stone guilty of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and other weapons offense.

During closing arguments, defense attorney Alfred Willett said Stone was merely guilty of theft for taking the K2 and cash from the cup holder of Smith’s car.

He said Stone never pointed a gun at Smith while reaching into his car to take the items. And he said Stone never demanded anything or made any threats --- in fact he never said anything during the theft.

Willett said his client didn’t have a motive to rob Smith. He also argued that the burglary charge didn’t apply to taking items from a vehicle.

Jurors in the case began deliberations on Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors allege Stokes planned the robbery because Smith, his cousin, owed him $150. Stokes, who repeatedly punched Smith as Stone grabbed the cash and the K2, was convicted of a lesser assault charge during an earlier trial.

Smith wasn’t charged with Sanders’ death because he was defending himself, Stach said. He was arrested on drug charges, and his case remains pending.

